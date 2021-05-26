Avalanche Signs Alex Beaucage

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Alex Beaucage to a three-year, entry-level contract. Beaucage, 19, is wrapping up his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2020-21. He started the campaign with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and tallied 20 points (14g/6a) in 14 contests while serving as an alternate captain before getting traded to the Victoriaville Tigres on Jan. 25. He recorded eight points (3g/5a) in eight contests for Victoriaville to close out the regular season. The Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has 17 points (6g/11a) in 10 postseason contests and is currently tied for second on the team in points while ranking second in assists and third in goals as the Tigres prepare to take on the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the President Cup.

