Lee Greenwood Prepares for Publication of ‘God Bless the USA Bible’

Reading the Gospel of Mark is like running through river rapids. Each chapter contains multiple events – as many as 13 in one chapter! Many events are described in only two or three verses. When He does give an extended description of an event it is like coming upon a flat portion of the river where there is time to take in the message in a more contemplative fashion. The word “immediately” is used 39 times in the text which also contributes to the fast paced nature of the book.