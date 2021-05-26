newsbreak-logo
Lee Greenwood Prepares for Publication of ‘God Bless the USA Bible’

By Deborah Evans Price
soundslikenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaith and patriotism have always been firmly intertwined for Lee Greenwood, so his newest project seems like a perfect fit for the veteran entertainer best known for his iconic anthem “God Bless the USA.” The God Bless the USA Bible will be released in September to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and in addition to containing handwritten lyrics, the Bible will also include America’s “Founding Documents”—The Constitution, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

