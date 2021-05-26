archTIS Onboards New Channel Partners to Help Defense Industry Meet CMMC Information Security Standards

Here are four tips to choosing the right ETRM or CTRM system to transform your business today and provide the agility to respond to the demands of the future. Trading and risk management can be some of the most exciting and intellectually engaging aspects of a modern energy business, and the opportunity to transform a company’s process and technology through an ETRM or CTRM system implementation is tantalizing. There’s almost always a strong entrepreneurial drive from the commercial organization to rapidly deploy a new system and start capturing additional enterprise value. That sense of urgency can sometimes lead to rushed or even rash decisions about technology resulting in higher implementation costs, expensive ongoing support, or even the inability to realize the original commercial benefits case.