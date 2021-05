Not only is relying on employees' awareness insufficient to prevent sophisticated social engineering attacks, some training methods can create other problems. It's time we take a hard look at why we rely so much on end users to catch phishing scams that can jeopardize an entire company. As hackers continue to advance their social engineering techniques, phishing attacks are becoming harder to detect and are missed 39% of the time. While you might think your anti-phishing training program is up to date, your organization will continue to be at risk as long as email is necessary for business operations.