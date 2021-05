Digital banking has taken over the world by storm due to COVID-19. With branches being closed, more and more high street banks were forced to adopt an up-to-date digital form of banking to keep up with challenger banks. Many challengers were able to capitalise on the pandemic’s effects as a solely digital banking experience seemed ideal for many who were trapped in their homes. Corporate institutions did not see the wave of digitisation as a solution though. They have not been tended to like the public and SME’s, leaving a great opportunity for someone to capitalise.