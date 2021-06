Twenty-two years ago today was a big day for Brad Paisley: On June 1, 1999, Arista released his debut album, Who Needs Pictures. Paisley wrote 12 of the 13 tracks on Who Needs Pictures, including his first single, which was the album's title track; the song peaked in the Top 15. Paisley didn't have to wait all that long for his first No. 1 hit, however: His second single, "He Didn't Have to Be," earned a spot at the top of the charts and sealed his place among country's hitmakers. Paisley wrote "He Didn't Have to Be" with frequent co-writer Kelley Lovelace, who penned the tune about his own stepson, McCain.