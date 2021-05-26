newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dr. Arun Nagdev Joins MedTech Startup Exo as Senior Director of Clinical Education Leading Exo's Ultrasound Education Efforts

By PRWeb
Times Union
 3 days ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Dr. Arun Nagdev will join Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a health information and devices company, as the senior director of clinical education, leading the Silicon Valley company’s expansive clinical education efforts. Dr. Nagdev joins Exo on the cusp of the company’s launch of its...

www.timesunion.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exos#Medtech#Medical Technology#Medical Imaging#Healthcare Systems#Health Technology#Technology Education#Medtech Startup Exo#Highland Hospital#Prweb#Brown University#Acep Rrb#Saem#Instagram#Emergency Ultrasound#Dr Nagdev#Clinical Educator#Healthcare Professionals#Medical Systems#Health Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Healthutahbusiness.com

MountainStar Healthcare named to the IBM Watson Health™ 15 Top Health Systems list

Cottonwood Heights — MountainStar Healthcare – an affiliate of HCA Healthcare – was recently named to the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Several MountainStar hospitals have been recognized by IBM Watson Health over the years, but this marks the first time MountainStar Healthcare has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing health systems in the US The annual list was published earlier this week by Fortune.
Mental Healthmhealthintelligence.com

mHealth Program Aims to Address Pandemic Stress, Burnout in Nurses

This announcement follows the completion of a successful pilot program by the Arizona Nurses Association, which launched the connected health service in August 2020 to help nurses struggling with pandemic-related mental health concerns. The pilot involved some 4,000 nurses, 75 percent of whom worked in direct patient care and 60 percent of whom worked with COVID-19 patients.
Healthbiospace.com

MicroPort Orthopedics Optimizing its Episode of Care for Surgeons and Patients, Investing in New Technologies and Partnerships

Orthopedic devices company assembles strategic partnerships to improve patient outcomes and streamline digital care. Arlington, Tenn. -- May 26, 2021 -- MicroPort Orthopedics, a global leader in orthopedic devices and technologies, is taking an Episode of Care approach to enhance operational efficiency and patient satisfaction throughout the 90 days both before and after surgery. MicroPort is investing in new strategic technologies and partnerships with the vision to improve efficiencies, patient outcomes, and provider productivity.
Health Serviceschoose901.com

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare: Clinical Development Specialist (Clinical Education)

MLH’s Clinical Development Specialists are responsible for establishing and implementing educational initiatives impacting Associate Development across clinical disciplines throughout the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare System. Ensures that all educational projects are aligned with the System’s strategic plans. Designs content utilizing appropriate theories of adult learning. Leads educational initiatives and projects after review of a variety of learning methodologies and consideration for design principles for ideal development implementation. Leads multidisciplinary teams to direct content development and facilitate delivery of educational services. Responsible for interacting with system leaders to ensure delivery of educational initiatives and establish appropriate timelines to support clinical practices and patient care processes. Based on evaluation of outcomes of clinical educational initiatives, provides, reports and recommends to all levels of system leadership altered and improved associate development strategies. Provides consistent support to frontline staff to facilitate understanding of process changes and successful implementation. Models appropriate behavior as exemplified in MLH Mission, Vision and Values.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Ada Health secures $90M Series B funding to advance health assessment technology

Berlin-based digital health company Ada Health has announced a $90 million (€74m) Series B funding investment led by Leaps by Bayer, the impact investment arm of Bayer AG, which will support the company with its expertise in scientific innovation and consumer healthcare. Other investors in the round include Samsung Catalyst...
Cleveland, OHHealthcare IT News

Cleveland Clinic fills new role: Executive Director of Innovations

Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday announced that it has tapped one of its leading biomedical thinkers to lead its innovation program. As the inaugural Executive Director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations, D. Geoffrey "Geoff" Vince, Ph.D, will be tasked with aligning the health system's technology development strategies with emerging scientific and research priorities, officials said.
BusinessTimes Union

Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty site network, has hired Michael Pierre as Senior Director of Systems Management. At Meridian, Michael will manage the implementation of the company’s clinical trial management system (CTMS), as well as its eSource, eRegulatory, and eConsent technologies. He will help develop and uphold system practices and quality standards that align with Meridian’s policies.
EducationTimes Union

David Meek Joins Board of Directors at Tower Education Technologies

Education Technology Visionary Lends Expertise to Start Up. Tower Education Technologies announced today that David Meek has joined its board of directors. Mr. Meek has built his career pioneering enterprise and specialized technology solutions for the education sector. He has also spent many years consulting with EdTech companies regarding higher education’s needs and opportunities.
Rochester, MNNewswise

Dr. Cheryl Willman named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cheryl Willman, M.D., has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Willman comes to Mayo Clinic from University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she has served as director and CEO for 20 years. Under Dr. Willman's leadership, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has become one of the most preeminent National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.
Health Servicesaappublications.org

Innovative and Collaborative Approach to Pediatric Hospital Medicine Fellowship Curricula

Pediatric Hospital Medicine (PHM) has experienced immense growth over the last 20 years. The American Board of Medical Specialties approved PHM as a subspecialty in 2016 and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) introduced fellowship requirements in 2019. Due to accreditation requirements, there was a need to establish standardized curricular components. This led the national PHM Fellowship Directors’ Council Curriculum Subcommittee to embark on a collaborative approach to develop curricular goals and objectives.
Healthvoticle.com

How Healthcare is evolving with CCNA?

In today’s pandemic situation and the spread of Covid-19 that leads the healthcare industry to adopt technological solutions. Both patients and healthcare providers are seeking technology-enabled care and attention worldwide. There comes a solution from Cisco and they deliver tons of innovation and implementation rapidly to support accessed people and providers. Following are the five major reasons to choose Cisco certification to provide support for over 17000+ healthcare organizations with cutting-edge, technological-enabled, and holistic solutions.
HealthMySanAntonio

Moving Analytics Partners with Health Insurer CDPHP to Expand Access to Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

The program provides CDPHP members with access to at-home cardiac rehabilitation services. Moving Analytics, a telehealth company increasing access to cardiac rehab through an innovative, app-based, virtual cardiac rehab program, today announced a partnership with Albany-based health insurance plan CDPHP. This partnership will give CDPHP members in need of cardiac rehab services the option of advancing their cardiac recovery from the comfort of their home, without the need for in-office visits.
Healthpulse2.com

Health Digital Therapeutics Company Hello Heart Raises $45 Million

Hello Heart, a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution, announced that it raised $45 million in Series C funding led by IVP. These are the details. Hello Heart — a rapidly growing heart health digital therapeutics solution — announced recently that it raised a $45 million Series C round of funding led by IVP. And Hello Heart’s existing investors including Khosla Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Resolute Ventures also participated in the round. In connection with the funding round, IVP General Partner Somesh Dash will join Hello Heart’s Board of Directors.
Canceratlantatribune.com

Why clinical trial diversity is key to increasing access to routine care and innovative treatment options

The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on longstanding health care disparities and amplified the importance of clinical trial diversity, especially participation of those patients and communities disproportionately impacted by the disease being studied. Since clinical trials function as the gatekeeper to bringing new medicines safely to patients and communities, it has become increasingly important that diverse communities be represented in our research efforts.
Health Servicesdevex.com

Opinion: How to ensure WASH services in all health care facilities

How is it possible that, in 2021, one-quarter of health care facilities lack basic water services? And what kind of human and technological failures have allowed one-third of health care facilities to go without hand hygiene at the point of care? How is it that these basic failings persist — even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — despite catastrophically undermining the quality of care?
Houston, TXcw39.com

Sponsored – Community Health Network

HOUSTON (CW39) Community Health Network (CHN), is dedicated to providing you with quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare. Their integrated approach is designed to carefully evaluate your needs across all their services ranging from pediatric and primary care, behavioral health, dental, and comprehensive virtual assistance. If you need their services, please...
San Francisco, CADOT med

University of California, San Francisco joins forces with Philips to enhance the digital patient experience with Philips HealthS

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and San Francisco, CA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), a world-class biomedical research hub and health system, today announced a partnership to develop technology that will enable a modern, more streamlined experience for patients and set a new standard for healthcare delivery.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dr. Lisa Johnson-Pratt Joins Assembly Biosciences Board Of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced that Lisa Johnson-Pratt, M.D., has joined the company's board of directors. Dr. Johnson-Pratt, a distinguished physician, has more than 20 years of experience overseeing the business development and marketing efforts for the entire drug development lifecycle, from drug discovery efforts through product commercialization.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Social Networking Software Market is Going to Boom With Hivebrite, Zohooration, eXo

Latest Research Study on Global Social Networking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Social Networking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Social Networking Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hivebrite (France), Zoho Corporation (India), eXo (United States), Microsoft Corporation (Yammer) (United States), IBM (United States), Sprout Social, Inc. (United States), mooSocial (United Kingdom), MangoApps Inc. (United States), Iflexion (United States), Dfinity (Switzerland), Jive Software (United States)