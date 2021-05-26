Dr. Arun Nagdev Joins MedTech Startup Exo as Senior Director of Clinical Education Leading Exo's Ultrasound Education Efforts

Latest Research Study on Global Social Networking Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Social Networking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Social Networking Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Hivebrite (France), Zoho Corporation (India), eXo (United States), Microsoft Corporation (Yammer) (United States), IBM (United States), Sprout Social, Inc. (United States), mooSocial (United Kingdom), MangoApps Inc. (United States), Iflexion (United States), Dfinity (Switzerland), Jive Software (United States)