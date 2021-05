One of the first things advertising executive Natacha Brind’Amour does each week is check on the mental wellbeing of the company’s 130 employees. Brind’Amour, vice-president of people and culture at Montreal-based Sharethrough Inc., opens Officevibe, a computer program she uses to send out an anonymous, five-question survey every Monday morning that tracks the staff’s mood. The survey predates the onslaught of COVID-19, but when everyone was forced to trade their desks for kitchen tables, she began paying more attention to the results.