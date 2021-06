The end of the pandemic is in sight. If we want it. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old. Just last month, the same vaccine was authorized for use by older teens aged 16 and 17. The decision expands the pool of Maui County’s eligible vaccine recipients to nearly 80 percent of our population.