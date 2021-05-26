newsbreak-logo
Utah State

Thousands more homes in the foothills? Utah developer reviving Spring Valley

boisedev.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story BoiseDev members got first. Another planned community with thousands of homes could rise in the foothills north of Eagle after languishing for over a decade. Developers are again making noise about building thousands of homes on a swath of land east of Highway 16. Once called Spring Valley, the project was part of a now-defunct plan for a sprawling community with 12,000 homes, a hotel, restaurants, a vineyard, and equestrian centers. But now, after the development went dormant during the Great Recession, the land is under new ownership and could resurface again as the Treasure Valley booms.

boisedev.com
