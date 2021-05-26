Thousands more homes in the foothills? Utah developer reviving Spring Valley

A story BoiseDev members got first. Another planned community with thousands of homes could rise in the foothills north of Eagle after languishing for over a decade. Developers are again making noise about building thousands of homes on a swath of land east of Highway 16. Once called Spring Valley, the project was part of a now-defunct plan for a sprawling community with 12,000 homes, a hotel, restaurants, a vineyard, and equestrian centers. But now, after the development went dormant during the Great Recession, the land is under new ownership and could resurface again as the Treasure Valley booms.