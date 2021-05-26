SlipSki Boating Solutions Brings State-Of-The-Art Boat Slip Covers To East San Francisco Bay Communities

Just got back into fishing, one of the boats I owned years ago was a 24' Carolina Skiff. Looking for a boat that's easy to trailer, good staibility, 45mph, storage, comfortable, decent ride. I rented a 17' Mako pro skiff and it is truly set up nicely for inshore fishing, but got into a 1.5' chop right on the nose and got beat to death in it. So considering a Mako 18' LTS as I do like the layout of it. How's the quality on mako and the ride on the 18' LTS? There doesn't seem to be many options in this size range.....Key West, Sea Pro, Frontier, Hewes/Maverick (although they're a bit more than I want to spend......) want to keep it under $40k new and pretty well optioned with the largest motor and hydraulic jackplate. What do you guys recommend? Am I missing anything as far as brands go? Any recommendations?