newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a televised golf match in Montana

By Associated Press Staff
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, MONT. — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau and NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at The Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mont#The Match#Tnt#Turner Sports#Nba#Super Bowl Champion#Winner#Stars#Las Vegas#Moonlight Basin#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Billings Gazette

Winners crowned at MSGA's inaugural State Four Ball Championship

BILLINGS — The Montana State Golf Association’s inaugural State Four Ball Championship concluded Sunday at The Briarwood. The four-division tournament produced the following winning duos: Sean Benson and Cole Noctor for overall gross in the men’s division, Paul Keneally and Matthew Lofstrom in men’s overall net, Gordon Webb and Katherine Webb for mixed division gross, and Laura Turner and Brian Noctor in mixed division net.