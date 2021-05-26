Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. To Perform Tribute to Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards
Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will honor Elton John with a tribute performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday, May 27th. The singers will deliver their tribute after John is presented the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. John was chosen for the award based on his longtime impact on popular music. John shared his appreciation for receiving the award on social media over the weekend.www.soundslikenashville.com