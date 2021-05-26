Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. To Perform Tribute to Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards

“My brother had won this toy nylon string guitar at a fair somewhere and promptly broke all the strings on it,” Brandi Carlile began. “I used to take the string off my dad’s hunting bow and tie it around the guitar like a guitar strap, like all kids do. I would just pretend like I could play the guitar—one day, I went to the bathroom mirror, took my thumb and slid it down the strings over and over again in this cowboy pattern. I wrote lyrics about being a cowboy riding off into the sunset, falling asleep at my saddle… I realized that I was very clearly a composer.”