newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. To Perform Tribute to Elton John at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
soundslikenashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. will honor Elton John with a tribute performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday, May 27th. The singers will deliver their tribute after John is presented the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. John was chosen for the award based on his longtime impact on popular music. John shared his appreciation for receiving the award on social media over the weekend.

www.soundslikenashville.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Elton John
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Live Music#Iheartradio Music Awards#H E R#Brandicarlile Ddlovato#Hermusicofficial#Instagram#Hardy#Fox#The Dolby Theatre#Youtube#Iheartradio Stations#Popular Music#Honors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Sir Elton John and Olly Alexander raise awareness for HIV with moving BRIT Awards performance

Sir Elton John and Olly Alexander used their BRIT Awards performance to send a powerful message about those living with HIV and AIDs. The two singers – who are both openly gay – performed a moving rendition of Pet Shop Boys hit ‘It’s A Sin’ during the awards ceremony on Tuesday (11.05.21), after the song inspired the recent TV series of the same name in which Olly starred.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Clive Davis Shares Joni Mitchell’s First Public Interview in Six Years, Chats With DaBaby, Oprah Winfrey, H.E.R. and More

Clive Davis has a gig as music’s own new Barbara Walters, if he wants it. For the second half of his two-part virtual “Grammy gala” this year, the music mogul doubled down in Saturday night’s invitation-only webcast on interviews with the stars, including Elton John, DaBaby, Paul Simon, H.E.R., Dave Grohl, Dionne Warwick and Chris Stapleton. When awards season returns in a presumably post-pandemic 2022, Davis will probably return to the usual performance-based Beverly Hills parties to which guests have become accustomed, but at least a few will miss his 2021 talk-show format.
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Moments From Clive Davis’ Grammy Museum Benefit With Elton John, H.E.R. & More

During part two of his virtual Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night (May 15), host Clive Davis revealed something he said he’d never publicly admitted before: his favorite song. It’s a question the Sony Music chief creative officer says he gets frequently asked and always dodged -- until now. Turns out he has two: Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
CelebritiesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Rickie Lee Jones, Brandi Carlile weave troubled tales in memoirs

They both grew up in poverty. Both moved often as children and found school to be a struggle socially and academically. Both their fathers struggled with alcoholism. Both their brothers suffered traumatic accidents as young adults that shifted family dynamics. And yet, almost miraculously, both these women became Grammy-winning singer-songwriters and musicians.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

How to Watch The iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are going down on Thursday, May 27th, and this year's show is set to be an amazing night honoring this year's biggest and best music. But, before your favorites take over the stage, they'll be walking the red carpet, and here's how you can stream it live.
Celebritieswcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

LONDON (AP) — Dua Lipa called for a “fair” pay raise for U.K. health workers as she was named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London last night. And she had a receptive audience for her plea. Of the 4,000 who attended the ceremony at the O2 Arena, 2,500 were health workers and their guests — given their tickets as a way of thanking them for their service during the pandemic. Lipa the won awards for top British female solo artist and album of the year. Taylor Swift got the global icon award, an honor that in the past has gone to stars like Elton John and David Bowie.
CelebritiesCMT

Brittney Spencer Joins Brandi Carlile for Allison Russell’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performance

Folksy, soulful performer Allison Russell’s latest album Outside Child is an earnest, emotional journey that uses rock-infused country music to discover the silver lining under profound emotional trauma. The album’s early critical acclaim led to a recent performance of the album’s track “Nightflyer” on an edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. For the proverbial cherry on top of the sundae, Montreal-born and Nashville-based Russell was joined on backing vocals by well-regarded singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and 2021 CMT Next Women of Country member Brittney Spencer.
MusicNew Haven Register

Brandi Carlile and NIVA to Receive Special Honors at Clio Music Awards

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) will receive 2021 Clio Music Impact Awards as part of Clio Music’s virtual awards celebration, taking place June 10 at Clios.com. The awards are being presented for the sixth year by Citi. “Each cycle, we select individuals and organizations...
MusicReporter

Chris Martin makes crude quip about Sir Elton John and his husband at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Chris Martin made a crude joke as he presented Sir Elton John with the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star-studded ceremony returned to Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Thursday night (05.27.21), and the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman turned comedian as he jokingly pretended not to know a thing about the music legend, before he made an explicit quip about him and his husband David Furnish.
Irvine, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Fourth of July at FivePoint Amphitheatre will include tribute to Elton John, patriotic music, fireworks

FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine announced its first show of the 2021 season will include an Elton John tribute and the Pacific Symphony on July 4. The evening will feature Craig A. Meyer and the Rocket Band, known as the Elton John tribute Almost Elton John, performing hits from the beloved singer-songwriter including “Rocket Man,” “Your Song” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”
MusicKTVB

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies. Going into Thursday's show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand...
Musicshowbizjunkies.com

‘iHeartRadio Music Awards’ 2021 Winners: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Win Multiple Awards

The Weeknd was named Male Artist of the Year and “Blinding Lights” earned the Song of the Year award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Roddy Ricch cleaned up in the hip-hop categories, with Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and New Hip-Hop Artist wins. Dua Lipa scored a win in the Female Artist of the Year category and Dan + Shay took home the award for Duo/Group of the Year.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Recalls Writing Her First Song And Tells Other Stories On Joy Williams’ Radio Show

“My brother had won this toy nylon string guitar at a fair somewhere and promptly broke all the strings on it,” Brandi Carlile began. “I used to take the string off my dad’s hunting bow and tie it around the guitar like a guitar strap, like all kids do. I would just pretend like I could play the guitar—one day, I went to the bathroom mirror, took my thumb and slid it down the strings over and over again in this cowboy pattern. I wrote lyrics about being a cowboy riding off into the sunset, falling asleep at my saddle… I realized that I was very clearly a composer.”
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Demi Lovato Just Debuted a New Hairstyle (& It's Giving Big Billy Ray Cyrus Vibes)

Demi Lovato showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a brand-new hairstyle that would make Billy Ray Cyrus proud. The singer arrived to the ceremony wearing a gorgeous royal blue crushed velvet suit (hello, ’70s!), courtesy of Dundas. The blazer was worn open to show off a stunning diamond necklace from Graziela Gems and the look was topped off with some Bebe leather platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.
MusicPage Six

H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy bash

Awards season may be over — but there’s still one more party to go. Clive Davis’ postponed second Grammy bash is finally happening on Saturday with H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile performing. H.E.R. will perform Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and Carlile will play Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.” We’re...