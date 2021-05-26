Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Roundtable Ep. 10: The End

By ktsw899
ktswblog.net
 2021-05-26

In this final episode of Roundtable, Calvin Miller and Tiger Shi wrap up their Roundtable show, as Tiger has graduated from Texas State and Calvin will be moving onto other topics. Tiger and Calvin discuss the current political climate, rising prices, Israel and Palestine, the Russians and Ukrainians, China, the United States’ fragile economy and more.

ktswblog.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tiger#Texas State#Russians#Ukrainians#Ktsw Multimedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Country
China
Related
Societyicareifyoulisten.com

ACF Roundtable on the Asian American Experience

There is a full, vibrant spectrum of diversity that makes up the Asian American experience. In light of ongoing events around anti-Asian hate, ACF would like to create a safe space to share stories as well as highlight and celebrate what it means to be an Asian American today. Artist and ACF board member Vivian Fung will moderate a conversation with artists Nina Shekhar, Sugar Vendil, and Pearl Lam Bergad. Topics of discussion include reactions to recent events, whether those events have affected their art, and what the future might hold.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

New LIVE AMA event, LIVEcommunity Team Roundtable!

If you are curious to know more about how the LIVEcommunity works, have a chance to chat with community team members, or ask a non-technical question?. The floor is open for all you burning questions now through June 24. The LIVEcommunity team will be answering all queries June 23–June 24.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

Whose Gaze: A Roundtable of Black Film Critics at the Movies

The second virtual panel for Black Writers Week premieres Friday, June 18th, at 9am CT/7am PT on The RogerEbert.com YouTube page. The panel is entitled “Whose Gaze: A Roundtable of Black Film Critics at the Movies,” and features the following distinguished panelists: Sarah-Tai Black, co-host of Netflix's Black Film School; Emmanuel Noisette, author/creator of E-Man's Movie Reviews; Tambay Obenson, founder of Shadow & Act; Reginald Ponder, a.k.a. The Reel Critic of The Garfield/Lawndale Voice; Carla Renata, host of The Curvy Critic; Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of the African American Film Critics Association; Kathia Woods, creator of CupofSoulShow' and moderator Chaz Ebert, publisher and Editor-in-Chief of RogerEbert.com.
TV Seriesunfspinnaker.com

Loki Ep. #2 Review

After the first episode surpassed multiple people’s expectations, let’s see how they are going to react to episode two. Because wow does this show keep going in all the right places. The mysterious Loki variant from last week is back and is continuing to wreak havoc on the timeline. Most...
NFLmartechseries.com

Digital Media And Bitcoin Pioneers Launch Roundtable

Visionary founders Brock Pierce, James Heckman and David Bailey have been the architects behind some of the world’s most important digital innovations and ecosystems, including global currency, digital media and advertising technology, reaching and changing the lives of millions, while creating billions in lasting value for investors and consumers. The trio now plan to combine their experience, relationships and innovative technical talent to empower, finance, distribute and monetize hundreds of the world’s top political and crypto/blockchain journalists, activists and passionate news producers. The tie to cryptocurrency will eventually be technical and structural, as the founders assert it as not just technology but a political movement towards privacy, self-sustainability and true liberty.
Musicbrattleborotv.org

EP 104 - Forward Kwenda

Forward Kwenda is an internationally known mbira player and singer from Zimbabwe, who feels he has a very strong spiritual connection through his music. Mbira (aka thumb piano) is the national instrument of Zimbabwe. One of the videos on this episode shows Forward and some friends playing at Great Zimbabwe, the ancient circular ruins that are shrouded in mystery. I have had the good fortune to record with Forward at various times over the years when he was in residency at Williams College. I have released some of that music on two of my SuperString Theory CDs, which are also included on this episode. As you might imagine things are very difficult now in Zimbabwe under covid, so if you enjoy his music please support him by buying his CD which can be found at https://nyaminyamirecords.bandcamp.co...
Musicskullsnbones.com

Sojourner: “Perennial” EP Review

Born and raised in Rhode Island, I have loved heavy metal and rock since attending my first concert at 5 years old. I also enjoy drumming. It’s always good to venture out to realms unknown, and while atmospheric black metal is not a genre that I visit often, Sojourner is always enjoyable.
TV & Videosthemeateater.com

Ep. 99: Butchering

This week on Cutting the Distance, Remi walks us through his techniques for butchering anything, anytime, anywhere. MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.
Congress & Courtssoonerpolitics.org

Supreme Disappointment| Ep. 1279

LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos every day. The Ben Shapiro Show is sponsored by ExpressVPN. Protect your online privacy today at https://expressvpn.com/benshapiroshow The Supreme Court rules 7-2 to uphold Obamacare, and votes unanimously to protect a Catholic foster care service on the narrowest possible grounds; and Congress declares Juneteenth a national holiday in bipartisan fashion, but the Left is fighting mad about it. Watch full episodes of The Ben Shapiro Show here: https://bit.ly/3kKIgXt Discarded from Amazon during Black History month (while Amazon was “amplifying black voices” all over their site), Created Equal is the true and controversial story of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Born poor in the segregated south, Thomas, a conservative, became one of the most influential justices despite attempts to smear his character during his confirmation. And while his voice can no longer be heard on Amazon, it can be here: at The Daily Wire. Daily Wire members will be able to watch ‘Created Equal’ on Friday, June 18th at 9 PM EST — you can become a Daily Wire member today by using discount code JUSTICE to get 20% off! JOIN: https://utm.io/udsv0 My new book, 'The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America's Institutions Against Dissent,’ is now available for pre-order! Secure your copy today before it releases on July 27th. Click here: https://utm.io/udkzQ Connect with me on social media: Twitter — https://twitter.com/benshapiro Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/officialbenshapiro Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/officialbenshapiro/?hl=en Snapchat — https://story.snapchat.com/p/a2bc877d-b2ed-47f5-974b-854523bbcd25 #TheBenShapiroShow #News #Politics #DailyWire.
Hobbiesthemeateater.com

Ep. 278: Hunting In Chains

Steven Rinella talks Scott Giltner, Phil Taylor, Corinne Schneider, and Janis Putelis. Topics discussed: Jani's first marathon, kind of; skullets and Phil's Flock of Seagulls hairdo; corrections!; alpine parrots pecking at your kidney fat; what it means for a wildlife species to be naturally uncommon; one last good cyst story; buying Alaska and the myth of "Seward's Folly"; Steve's forthcoming anti-Shakespeare book; "Hunting and Fishing in the New South"; the antebellum and post-Emancipation periods; the gang system and the task system of slave labor; hunting and fishing cultivating a sense of independence; how to get a 'possum or raccoon down from a tree without a gun; trying to preserve the scene of the Old South for northern tourism; uneven application of the Second Amendment; "retinue" as a fancy word for shitload of people; explaining the minstrel character of Jim Crow and the system of segregation; Holt Collier and Teddy Roosevelt's bear story; the significance of competence; and more.
Musicedmsauce.com

TWO LANES – Reflections EP

Bitbird presents the latest EP from Berlin production duo TWO LANES, Reflections EP, which includes features by Kwesi and Panama. Curated as a melodic organic electronic music journey, true to its title, you made find yourself listening and pondering. “We look at the new EP as an extension of the...
FIFAthe360mag.com

KAH-LO – THE ARRIVAL EP

Emerging as a global phenomenon with hundreds of millions of streams and glowing critical praise, GRAMMY® Award-nominated songstress Kah-Lo unleashes her solo debut, The Arrival EP, today. Get it here via Epic Records. The five-track project spotlights Nigerian-born, New York City-bred Kah-Lo’s seamless fusion of wild rhythms, dancefloor-ready beats, and...
Middle EastThe media Line.org

Virtual roundtable: Insights into the United Arab Emirates

Tue, 22 Jun 2021 14:00 - 15:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1) Following on from our successful roundtables, which covered countries such as Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and India, organised in conjunction with the leading communications trade associations PRCA and ICCO, we will be focusing on the opportunities and challenges faced in marketing and comms when doing business in the UAE. Our group of local experts in trade, media, and cultural matters will be sharing their in-depth insights with you!
Video Gamesgamecritics.com

So… Videogames! Ep. 238

ME:LE Spoiler Wrapup (after the closing music) Please send feedback and mailbag questions to SoVideogamesPODCAST (at) gmail (dot) com, or post them in the comments section below. Thanks!. Brad Gallaway has been playing games since arcades were a thing and Atari was the new hotness. He's been at GameCritics since...
Rock Musicriotmag.co

EP Review: Scalping // FLOOD

Combining dance and rock with an intensity rarely seen these days, Scalping’s FLOOD EP sees the Bristolians try condense their energy on record. Bristol’s Scalping bring a physicality to FLOOD that resonates deeply with the music of their city. Their live sound comprises of acoustic drums, guitar and bass, but with sequenced synths that we, at least, have only ever heard on record. They break through the status-quo of guitar music with projector-screen visuals and sub-bass that you might find at 3AM in Bristol’s Lakota.
Celebritiescryptopolitan.com

American Rapper The Game charged for promoting scam ICO

US rapper faces $12m charges for promoting illegal ICO. Gangster rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, popularly called The Game, has landed in trouble for allegedly promoting an unregistered Initial Coin Offering in 2017. The music star faces a charge to the tune of $12m alongside executives of the firm whose illegal...
Rock MusicMAXIMUM ROCKNROLL

Muerte Preventiva EP

I love debut 7”s. Bands tend to showcase their virtues in a raw and colorful way, like they have so much to prove in just a few minutes. ALAMBRADA is a new Colombian band, straight from Bogotá with members of beloved MURO in their ranks, and this is their first EP, one of the best of the year so far. Eight songs of noisy as fuck yet incredibly hooky guitar riffs, a rhythm section that splits your head open with uncompromising determination, and a voice so thick in poisonous spit, it can melt metal. Their sound is so vicious and raw that it can sometimes veer into total chaos, but just this close enough of atonal oblivion. It is actually hard to have a favorite track, but I can tell you to go straight to the double-decker of “Control Total/Un Acto de Lealtad” and you can thank me later. So it goes.
Sciencearcamax.com

The last – and only –foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab speaks out

Danielle Anderson was working in what has become the world’s most notorious laboratory just weeks before the first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in central China. Yet, the Australian virologist still wonders what she missed. An expert in bat-borne viruses, Anderson is the only foreign scientist to have undertaken research...
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.