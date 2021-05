Over one year after the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the United States faces the new challenge of achieving herd immunity through mass vaccination. Yet, last month, over 800 Massachusetts State Police officers and other employees — prioritized in the first stage of the vaccine rollout — declined to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the department’s clinics. While they could have opted to receive the vaccine at non-departmental clinics instead, many chose to abstain from receiving the vaccine entirely. The State Police are not alone in their refusal: similar hesitation is prevalent nationwide. Indeed, a national survey conducted by the Pew Research Center shows that as of early March 2021, around 30% of the general public did not plan to receive the vaccine.