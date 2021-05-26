newsbreak-logo
Multistate campaign to raise seat belt safety awareness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE — The New Mexico Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies join Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming reminding travelers to buckle up. The ‘State2State. Buckle up’ campaign wants travelers to stay buckled in every state no matter how far they are going. The campaign coincides with...

Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

State, City Adapt Federal Mask Guidelines

New Mexico health officials on Friday reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,650. The health department has designated 185,779 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 75 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 36 and Santa Fe County with 17. The...
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Leaf Brief

Greetings! We’ve rolled up the recent cannabis news into a tidy package, as per usual. But first, let us remind you that it’s time to play favorites. Final voting in the 2021 Best of Santa Fe reader poll continues through the end of the month. Vote for the Best Dispensary, Best CBD store and neighborhood bests, among other services, retailers and more here.New Mexico’s unemployment rules recently changed to require people to apply for jobs. We’ve got an idea: the burgeoning cannabis industry. While New Mexico’s new Cannabis Control Division vets the potential members of its advisory board, the state is kicking off a hiring blitz for the positions of director, division counsel, deputy director of business operations, business operations call center manager, budget manager, licensing manager and executive assistant. Details on how to apply for the positions are posted on here.Scroll down for more about what’s happening with legalization in New Mexico. Remember that while possession (with limits) becomes legal on June 29, commercial retail sales don’t begin until April 2022.
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
TrafficEastern New Mexico News

Gas shortage unlikely to affect New Mexico

A short-lived gas shortage on the east coast is unlikely to make much of an impact in eastern New Mexico, but travel experts still recommend conservation as a good overall mindset at the pump. The trouble began Tuesday when the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest fuel pipeline, was the victim...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

U.S. cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

Jaye Sanford, a 52-year-old mother of two, was driving home in suburban Atlanta on Nov. 21 when a man in a Dodge Challenger muscle car who was allegedly street racing crashed into her head-on, killing her. Sanford was remembered by friends as kind and thoughtful, but now she will also...
IndustryMiddletown Press

New Mexico creates database of legacy uranium mines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has created a database of uranium mines around the state, including those that are inactive and have been abandoned, state officials announced Monday. The database was put together by the state Mining and Minerals Division as a way to give people quick access...
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

NM searches for answers to ‘Why Johnny Can’t Read’

Learning to read can open a person’s world to success and unlimited possibilities. In contrast, the inability to read can set the same person up for a world of cascading disappointments. More than 65 years ago, educator and writing consultant Rudolf Flesch agreed to tutor a boy who had been...
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Could New Mexico regulators block PNM merger?

PNM and Avangrid, utility companies with powerful allies and billions of dollars between them, have encountered startling resistance to their merger proposal in New Mexico. The companies, which would provide electricity to hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents, took unanticipated criticism last week from New Mexico Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer for not disclosing service problems and fines faced by Avangrid subsidiaries on the East Coast.