The Elements for Life Depend on Both how and Where a Planet Forms

M.E. van den Ancker, N.P. Gentile Fusillo, T.J. Haworth, C.F. Manara, P.A. Miles-Páez, R.D. Oudmaijer, O. Panic, D.J.M. Petit dit de la Roche, M.G. Petr-Gotzens, M. Vioque. Aims. We present the first detailed analysis of the astrophysical parameters of the poorly studied Sco-Cen member HD 152384 and its circumstellar environment. Methods. We analyze newly obtained optical-near-IR XSHOOTER spectra, as well as archival TESS data, of HD 152384. In addition, we use literature photometric data to construct a detailed spectral energy distribution (SED) of the star. Results. The photospheric absorption lines in the spectrum of HD 152384 are characteristic of a A0 V star, for which we derive a stellar mass of 2.1 +/- 0.1 M_sun and a stellar age > 4.5 Myr. Superimposed on the photospheric absorption, the optical spectrum also displays double-peaked emission lines of Ca II, Fe I, Mg I and Si I, typical of circumstellar disks. Notably, all Hydrogen and Helium lines appear strictly in absorption. A toy model shows that the observed emission line profiles can be reproduced by emission from a compact (radius < 0.3 au) disk seen at an inclination of ~24 degrees. Further evidence for the presence of circumstellar material comes from the detection of a moderate infrared excess in the SED, similar to those found in extreme debris disk systems. Conclusions. We conclude that HD 152384 is surrounded by a tenuous circumstellar disk which, although rich in refractory elements, is highly depleted of volatile elements. To the best of our knowledge such a disk is unique within the group of young stars. However, it is reminiscent of the disks seen in some white dwarfs, which have been attributed to the disruption of rocky planets. We suggest that the disk around HD 152384 may have a similar origin and may be due to collisions in a newly formed planetary system.