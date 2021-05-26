newsbreak-logo
Texas missing chance to avert deadly blackouts, experts say

 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' first pass at fixing the state's beleaguered power grid after February's deadly blackouts is almost out of time. Lawmakers must get any changes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk by Sunday. That leaves only days for them to make good on promised overhauls following one of the largest power outages in U.S. history. More than 4 million customers lost heat and at least 151 people died in the freeze and ensuing power outages.

