Grand jury charges former Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes with perjury, obstruction of justice

State legislators negotiating the new massive energy reform bill were said to have made real progress at their Tuesday working group meeting last week. Shortly before that meeting began, a legislator who is a longtime union ally and is involved in the talks told me the consensus was that “a pound of flesh” would have to be extracted from Exelon, which wants more subsidies for two nuclear power plants and has been under a dark ethics cloud as the U.S. Attorney’s office probes its and its subsidiary ComEd’s Statehouse activities.