Grand jury charges former Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes with perjury, obstruction of justice

By Jon Seidel
Chicago Sun-Times
 3 days ago
A federal grand jury has indicted Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges. The feds say Mapes, 66, was granted immunity March 24 to testify before a grand jury in connection with the feds’ bribery investigation of ComEd. Mapes testified March 31 and allegedly made false statements about a consultant’s relationship with Madigan from 2017 to 2019.

PoliticsPosted by
Audacy

Ex-aide to Michael Madigan pleads not guilty to perjury

(AP) — The longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty to accusations he lied under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison. Timothy Mapes entered the plea Friday during a hearing conducted remotely. U.S....
Illinois Statevandaliaradio.com

Former Madigan chief of staff indicted in ComEd corruption probe

Illinois state lawmakers are reacting to former clerk of the Illinois House Tim Mapes being indicted by a federal grand jury. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Wednesday afternoon indicted Mapes on perjury and attempted obstruction of justice charges. Mapes, who for years served as former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s chief of staff and the House clerk, was given immunity in the ComEd bribery investigation but allegedly lied repeatedly. There was immediate reaction from Republicans on the Illinois House floor Wednesday. State Rep. Tom Demmer said ethics reforms can’t wait …
Politicsillinois.edu

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan’s Right-Hand Man Timothy Mapes Indicted

Federal prosecutors announced they had indicted a man who had long been former House Speaker Michael Madigan’s right-hand man, Timothy Mapes. Timothy Mapes was Madigan’s chief of staff. He was also clerk of the Illinois House, and director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. But more than that, Mapes was a gatekeeper for Madigan, and by many accounts he relished the role.
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

Former Madigan aide accused of lying to federal grand jury

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The former chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted. Timothy Mapes, 66 of Springfield, was charged with one count of making false declarations before a grand jury and one count of attempted obstruction of justice. According to the indictment, a...
Chicago, ILillinoispolicy.org

Madigan’s former chief indicted for lying about boss, bribery suspect

A federal probe again hit close to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. The indictment of his former chief of staff is the latest indication questions are still being asked about Madigan, bribery and corruption. Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff was indicted May 26 on...
Chicago, ILHerald & Review

Rich Miller: Madigan shadow looms large over energy negotiation

State legislators negotiating the new massive energy reform bill were said to have made real progress at their Tuesday working group meeting last week. Shortly before that meeting began, a legislator who is a longtime union ally and is involved in the talks told me the consensus was that “a pound of flesh” would have to be extracted from Exelon, which wants more subsidies for two nuclear power plants and has been under a dark ethics cloud as the U.S. Attorney’s office probes its and its subsidiary ComEd’s Statehouse activities.
Congress & CourtsKEYT

Judge grants federal prosecutor’s request for a ‘special master’ to review materials seized during Giuliani raid

A federal judge granted a request by prosecutors in New York to appoint an independent person to review materials seized from Rudy Giuliani‘s home and office in late April. In a decision posted Friday, US District Judge Paul Oetken said he agrees a “special master” is necessary to “ensure the “perception of fairness” in the investigation into Giuliani.
Congress & Courtsjonathanturley.org

Newly Released OLC Memo Shows Staff Lawyers Found No Basis For Obstruction Charges In Mueller Report

The long-awaited, though partial, release of a memorandum from the Justice Department this week left many “frustrated,” as predicted by the Washington Post, in Washington. The reason is what it did not contain. Critics had sought the memo as the “smoking gun” to show how former Attorney General Bill Barr scuttled any obstruction charges against Donald Trump. Instead, the memo showed the opposite. The staff of the OLC actually found that the allegations did not meet the standard of obstruction even without any defenses or privileges related to Trump’s office.