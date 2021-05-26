Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Harrison; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harrison County in east central Ohio Central Jefferson County in east central Ohio Southwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania Brooke County in northern West Virginia Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, a cluster of showers with gusty wind was centered near Wintersville, or 7 miles southwest of Steubenville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Weirton... Steubenville Wellsburg... Avella Toronto... Wintersville Mingo Junction... Follansbee Midland... Hooverson Heights Industry... New Cumberland HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH