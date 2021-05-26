newsbreak-logo
Fauquier County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fauquier by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Fauquier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX...EAST CENTRAL FAUQUIER...AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Haymarket, or 10 miles northeast of Warrenton, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, South Riding, Herndon, Fairfax, Mantua, Dulles International Airport, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Merrifield, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park and Fairfax Station. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Rappahannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fauquier; Rappahannock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RAPPAHANNOCK AND WESTERN FAUQUIER COUNTIES At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warrenton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Hackleys Crossroads, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fauquier; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAUQUIER...AND WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE NORTHWESTERN CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 413 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Haymarket to near Linton Hall to Bealeton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Bealeton, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Gainesville, New Baltimore, Nokesville, Opal, Catlett, Calverton, Midland, Catharpin, Woolsey, Broken Hill, Auburn, Casanova and Greenwich. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northwestern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Northeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleburg, or 8 miles west of Brambleton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Reston, South Riding, Herndon, Vienna, Broadlands, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Dulles International Airport, Ashburn, Oakton, Sterling, Chantilly, Wolf Trap, Great Falls, Countryside, Middleburg, Arcola, Belmont, Aldie and Sterling Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Arlington County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arlington; City of Alexandria; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Culpeper; Fairfax; Fauquier; King George; Orange; Prince William; Spotsylvania; Stafford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL PRINCE GEORGES IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND CALVERT CHARLES ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG KING GEORGE ORANGE SPOTSYLVANIA IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH CITY OF MANASSAS CITY OF MANASSAS PARK CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER PRINCE WILLIAM STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, BOWIE, CALIFORNIA, CAMP SPRINGS, CHANTILLY, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, CULPEPER, DAHLGREN, DUNKIRK, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALMOUTH, FREDERICKSBURG, GLEN BURNIE, GORDONSVILLE, GREENBELT, HERNDON, HUNTINGTOWN, LAUREL, LEXINGTON PARK, LUSBY, MANASSAS, MANASSAS PARK, MCLEAN, NORTH BEACH, ODENTON, ORANGE, PRINCE FREDERICK, RESTON, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SOUTH GATE, SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, ST. CHARLES, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, WALDORF, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, AND WOODBRIDGE.
Fauquier County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for King George, Northern Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: King George; Northern Fauquier; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Stafford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert Counties. In Virginia, Southern Fauquier, Northern Fauquier, Stafford, King George and Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Culpeper, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Albemarle; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Stafford Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread through early this evening Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong northwesterly wind gusts will produce favorable conditions for wildfire spread from early this afternoon into the early evening. This is mainly for areas east of the Blue Ridge in central and northern Virginia. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected today, while slightly decreasing into the night. Moderate recoveries are likely tonight with humidity values staying in the 40 to 50 percent range. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; King George; Madison; Nelson; Northern Fauquier; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Stafford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Virginia and southern Maryland. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of wind will likely aid in numerous instances of tree damage and power outages.