Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Russell A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ELLSWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTHEASTERN BARTON COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northwest of Holyrood, or 7 miles north of Claflin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 454 pm...a brief tornado was reported 6 miles northwest of Claflin. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Holyrood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN