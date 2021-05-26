newsbreak-logo
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: City of Fairfax; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Loudoun; Prince William A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN...WEST CENTRAL FAIRFAX...AND NORTHWESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF MANASSAS PARK AND THE CITY OF MANASSAS At 422 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linton Hall, or 8 miles southwest of Centreville, moving east at 30 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable damage to trees and power lines. Your life is at significant risk if outdoors. In addition to some trees falling into homes, wind damage is possible to roofs, sheds, open garages, and mobile homes. Locations impacted include Centreville, Reston, Annandale, Fairfax, Mantua, Burke, Linton Hall, Oakton, Chantilly, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Manassas Park, Fairfax Station, Gainesville, North Springfield, Ravensworth, Nokesville and Clifton. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...80MPH

