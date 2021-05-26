newsbreak-logo
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Washington County in east central New York Northern Rensselaer County in east central New York Bennington County in southern Vermont Western Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, a line of showers and thunderstorms with strong winds were located along a line extending from near Wells to near Cambridge to near Averill Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Troy, Bennington, North Adams, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Londonderry, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Grafton, Dorset, Berlin, Wilmington, Cambridge, Stamford and Readsboro. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

