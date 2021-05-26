newsbreak-logo
Barton County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Russell THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BARTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
