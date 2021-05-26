newsbreak-logo
Seven UTRGV Baseball Student-Athletes Earn All-WAC Honors

By TBB Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, Ariz. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team learned on Tuesday that graduate student infielder Andy Atwood and senior pitcher Kevin Stevens are part of the All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First Team, graduate student outfielder Coleman Grubbs is part of the All-WAC Second Team, and senior outfielder Jacob Hirsh, junior Vela alum and catcher RJ Ochoa, junior outfielder Freddy Rojas Jr. and postbaccalaureate shortstop Christian Sepulveda are All-WAC Honorable Mention as voted on by the WAC head coaches.

