Round-the-World Triathlete Completes 10,000km Bike Leg

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED BY NOR AFFILIATED WITH INSTAGRAM. 1. Eligibility: This Campaign is open to global entrants who enter on Instagram and who are 13 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Individuals under the age of 13, may win only if a parent or guardian enters the competition on their behalf. The Campaign is void where prohibited by law. Employees of EF Institute for Cultural Exchange, Inc. (“EF”), its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of Employees are not eligible to participate in the Campaign. The Campaign is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void in New York, Florida, Arizona and where prohibited by law.