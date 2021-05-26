Cancel
Real Estate

Lone Wolf Real Estate Technologies

Inman.com
 17 days ago

From listing to close and beyond, we provide real estate’s leading digital technology for agents, brokerages, MLSs, and associations. We’re Lone Wolf Technologies, the North American leader in residential real estate technology. We’re here to make real estate simpler. With 32 years in the industry, our leading digital solutions are used by over 1.5 million real estate agents, 10,000 brokerages, 20,000 offices, and 1,000 MLSs and associations in North America.

www.inman.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Business Insider

5 tips for using your professional expertise to launch a profitable business

More trained professionals are turning their academic expertise into businesses, says entrepreneur Cohin Kakar. You don't need formal business training to be able to identify consumer demands and needs in your specialty. Once you're an expert in your craft, plan your business venture carefully but also be willing to take...
remindermedia.com

Tools for the Modern Real Estate Brokerage

At one time, the sign of a highly connected real estate agent was a mobile phone and a car trunk full of manila folders in file boxes. Now, however, there are an endless array of tech tools designed to help agents manage every aspect of their professional life, from client services to marketing to financial management. If you want to attract top talent and give them the tools to succeed, there are many essential platforms and systems to implement right now.
thedallasnews.net

Carbon And Energy Software Market is Booming Worldwide With CA Technologies, IBM, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Carbon And Energy Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Carbon And Energy Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Carbon And Energy Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ACCUVIO (United kingdom), AssetWorks (United States), Ecova (United States), Carbon Clear (United kingdom), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States)
nysenasdaqlive.com

Global Open Source Services Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- Red Hat , Accenture, Wipro , IBM, Infosys

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Open Source Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Open Source Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Open Source Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Open Source Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Open Source Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
martechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
martechseries.com

TechTarget Named a Global Leader in Account-Based Marketing in New Report from Independent Analyst Firm Research In Action

TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a global leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) by Research In Action, a leading independent analyst firm based in Europe. According to Research In Action’s 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing report, TechTarget is the top global ABM vendor exclusively serving enterprise technology. The Company received high marks across the board, including the top ranks for innovation and breadth of solution and the #1 customer recommendation rating for all vendors profiled.
hospitalitynet.org

SMEs: Business Dynamics In The Food And Beverage Industry (Margarita Cruz)

The pandemic COVID-19 has made apparent managers’ need to better understand the dynamics driving performance in their company. With businesses shut down repeatedly, often for several months at a time, hospitality managers were pushed to reinvent themselves in a short period of time. Nonetheless, while this has been an imminent need for nearly everyone in the industry, this is particularly true for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the food and beverage industry, where companies are especially vulnerable to changes in their external environment (Johnson et al., 2017).
martechseries.com

Digital Transformation To Propel Enterprises Into The New Age

With a rapid shift to remote work, virtualization, touchless customer engagement, and agile supply chains, organizations are leapfrogging towards digitalization. The quest for survival in uncertain times and deriving greater business value is accelerating the adoption of digital technologies and solutions. By strengthening their digital foundation and offering bundled end to end transformation solutions, service providers are becoming a critical part of their customer’s digital journey.
pymnts
pymnts

B2B FinTech Investors Target SMB Banking, Business Payments To Talent

B2B FinTech caught a venture capital windfall this week with more than $906 million in fresh funding. Payroll and freelancer payment technologies caught the attention of several investors, but it was a digital-first bank servicing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that landed the vast majority of funds with its own mega-round.
biggerpockets.com

The STANDARD in Real Estate Investment

Risks to Consider Before Investing in Private Equity Real Estate. Risk-free investments are nearly impossible to find. Even traditional risk-free investments such as certificates of deposit or government bonds pay a negative rate of return once inflation is factored in, creating a unique risk all of their own Today, a growing number of investors are considering...
freightwaves.com

Prologis sees further tightening in logistics real estate supply

A June research report from Prologis (NYSE: PLD) points to several supply headwinds in industrial real estate markets that will make new facility completions fall short of demand over the next decade. The research arm of the San Francisco-based logistics real estate investment trust said land shortages, additional building requirements,...
TechCrunch

Nvidia acquires hi-def mapping startup DeepMap to bolster AV technology

Chipmaker Nvidia is acquiring DeepMap, the high-definition mapping startup announced. The company said its mapping IP will help Nvidia’s autonomous vehicle technology sector, Nvidia Drive. “The acquisition is an endorsement of DeepMap’s unique vision, technology and people,” said Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of Automotive at Nvidia, in...
martechseries.com

TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead, a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses. This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing...
ZDNet

Industrial AI pioneer C3.ai partners with analytics upstart Snowflake

C3.ai, the twelve-year-old Silicon Valley startup that is bringing machine learning forms of AI to various industries such as oil and gas, on Wednesday said it is partnering with data analytics upstart Snowflake, the cloud-based vendor of data warehouses and other wares. The duo promised to take customers from start...
martechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
thedallasnews.net

Financial Technology Market Growth Scenario with Upcoming Opportunities by 2028 - Addepar, Commonbond, Inc., Robinhood, Wealthfront

Financial Technology is a term used to assist those companies operating in the financial technology sector. The Financial Technology is the integration of financial services with information technology. This integration assists in reshaping finance services by facilitating easy and smart management of financial activities. Another advantage associated with this technology is it improves the quality of financial services and reduce overall operational cost, and thus contributing to creating a more diverse and stable financial landscape.
thedallasnews.net

Charity Accounting Solution Market Business Opportunities to 2028 - Growth Prospectus by NetSuite, Intuit, Sage Intacct, Community Brands

2021 Global Charity Accounting Solution Industry In-depth analysis it helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Charity Accounting Solution market. Charity accounting is a special method of...
Inman.com

Flyhomes lands $150M to bring end-to-end homebuying to more markets

Flyhomes says it’s helped close $2.6 billion in home sales to date, with sales prices ranging from $150,000 to $5 million. The company provides end-to-end homebuying services through brokerage, mortgage and closing subsidiaries. Flyhomes, a pioneer of the end-to-end homebuyer model, has landed $150 million in funding that it says...