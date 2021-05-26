Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

“They hate playing against us and aren’t the only team,” reveals Celtic Captain after Green and Whitewash

By Authors
thecelticstar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clark today spoke of her pride in this Celtic side that is prepared to put bodies on the line to ensure that a victory is secured. The Celtic captain opened the scoring in Sunday’s 2-1 win away to theRangers in a match that Celtic needed to win to ensure that they had their Champions League fate in their own hands. And with three games remaining – the most difficult being the away fixture against Hibs – that never say die attitude is going to be required.

thecelticstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Tv#Celtic Fc#Night Games#Goal Line#Green Line#Hibs#Therangers#Celtic#Covid#Glasgow City#Celtic Fc Women#Celtic Tv#Hearts#Favourites#Mentality#Happy#Attitude#Kelly Clark Today#Passion#Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo linked with move after efforts in play-off first leg

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo provided an assist for Toulouse last night, but couldn’t help them avoid defeat to Nantes. Bayo set up Machado for an 18th minute screamer, but Les Violets couldn’t prevent Nantes from taking an away lead into the Ligue 1 play-off second leg [L’Equipe]. It ended a 15-game unbeaten streak at home for Toulouse, with Blas and Mouani doing the damage for the Ligue 1 side.
SportsCBS Sports

Raptors' Chris Boucher: Won't play for Team Canada

Boucher wrote on his personal Twitter page Thursday that he will not play for Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics as he continues to rehab his knee. Boucher was supposedly healthy at the close of the regular season for Toronto, but he didn't crack the late-season rotations as Toronto was not trying to make the playoffs. The 28-year-old missed nine games late in the season due to a sprained left knee, which is the injury he referenced in his Twitter post. "To all my Team Canada fans asking why I'm not on the roster- I'm disappointed that I won't be playing this summer but I've decided to take the time to continue rehabbing my knee to make sure I'm 100% next season," Boucher said. The injury shouldn't continue to hamper him in the 2021-22 season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Andy Robertson reveals he would 'love to retire at Liverpool' as he plays down a move to boyhood club Celtic... and insists that 'angry' team-mate Jordan Henderson will be his toughest opponent at Euro 2020

Andy Robertson says he would 'love' to spend the rest of his career playing for Liverpool as he reveals his plans to retire at the club. Robertson shot to stardom after joining Liverpool from Hull in 2017 and has become a pillar of Jurgen Klopp's side - making 177 appearances in four seasons.
SoccerYardbarker

‘I Believe in Miracles’ – It’s D-Day in SWPL Title Race so COYGIG and ‘Mon the Rangers

The SWPL title race together with the two qualifiers for next season’s Champions League will be decided in Lanarkshire later today. Celtic travel through to play Motherwell at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie – the match is being screened on the BBC Scotland website – and just 8 miles away at Broadwood Stadium over in the Westfield area of Cumbernauld, Glasgow City play host to theRangers, which is being shown live on BBC Alba.
SoccerYardbarker

History is made as Celtic FC Women qualify for Champions League for 55th ever time

The Celtic Star’s Match Report: Motherwell 0 Celtic 8…. Celtic finished the season as runners up in the SWPL1 this season for the first time in eleven years this afternoon. This time around however that final position came with Champions League football next season for Fran Alonso and his inspirational Celtic squad, as the Hoops thumped Motherwell in the last game of the season, yet agonisingly missed out on the chance to win the league title as Glasgow City defeated theRangers 2-0 to clinch their 14th consecutive title. It may be theRangers already had one eye on a sun lounger ahead of the summer break as they got in some pre-summer practice by lying down to City.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Jansson reveals brains behind revival after Brentford play-off glory

Defender Pontus Jansson has paid tribute to Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and insists he brought many ideas from his former manager to help Brentford gain promotion. The Bees will ply their trade in the Premier League for the first time next season after winning Saturday’s Championship play-off final. The west Londoners beat Swansea 2-0 thanks to a penalty from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes’ classy finish. Thomas Frank’s side were good value for their victory and there were emotional scenes at Wembley after the final whistle.
UEFAlivesoccertv.com

Senegal - Premier League

Fixtures / Results / TV Schedules / Live Stream Listings. 12 Mbour Petite Côte 19 5 3 11 12 23 -11 18 LWWLD. Champions League (Group Stage) Man City enjoyed a clean sweep, winning the Premier League Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and Manager of the Season awards.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mason Mount hails Chelsea as 'the best team in the world' after Champions League triumph against Manchester City as jubilant starlet reveals winning a trophy at the club was 'all I've dreamt'

Chelsea F.C., UEFA Champions League, Mason Mount, Manchester City F.C., I've Sound, Rio Ferdinand, Gareth Southgate, cobra kai habertz, 2009 UEFA Champions League Final, Pep Guardiola. An ecstatic Mason Mount declared Chelsea as the 'best team in the world' after their Champions League final victory over Manchester City. Chelsea earned...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Quiz: Name every Celtic and Rangers manager since 2000

Can you name every Celtic and Rangers manager since 2000?. Celtic and Rangers have dominated Scottish football for as long as anyone can remember. With 106 Scottish league titles between them, the Old Firm’s grip on the Scottish game goes back well over a century. With such eminent status, it’s...
WorldBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Postecoglou, Lennon, Scotland, Patterson, McGregor

Celtic have agreed terms with Ange Postecoglou and compensation with Yokohama F Marinos, clearing the way for the Scottish club to announce his appointment as manager in the next 72 hours. (Sun) Postecoglou's former Australia team-mate Alan Davidson says "fools won't be suffered or idiots ignored" if the manager completes...
Soccer67hailhail.com

It's time for Celtic and Marian Shved to have an important chat

Celtic winger Marian Shved clearly wants out of the club after his comments back in his homeland of Ukraine. Indeed, the former Karpaty Lviv winger stated that he was given an opportunity with loan club Mechelen that he was never given at Celtic. He told Tribuna that he wants to stay in Belgium, where he feels trusted.
Soccerstateofpress.com

Why Stanciu didn’t take the knee ahead of England’s clash with Romania

Nicolae Stanciu appeared in central midfield for Romania as they lost narrowly to England at the Riverside stadium. Marcus Rashford’s penalty late in the second half was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the Three Lions, although in truth they should have won by several more, hitting the post twice and missing a further penalty.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Report: Celtic Invincible Dedryck Boyata ready to leave Hertha Berlin this summer

Former Celtic invincible Dedryck Boyata is ready to leave Hertha Berlin this summer in search of a new challenge, according to Bild. Bild believes that Boyata wants to use this summer’s Euro 2020 competition to promote himself to potential suitors. Hertha are willing to listen to offers for the former Ronny Deila signing too.
Premier Leaguesamfordcrimson.com

Wesley Fofana speaks out after Leicester star pictured wearing Arsenal shirt

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Get the FREE Mirror Football newsletter by email with the day’s key headlines and transfer news. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these...
Premier League67hailhail.com

Report: Celtic keen on 17-goal Andre Ayew; available for free

Celtic are keen on securing Ghana international Andre Ayew on a free transfer this summer, Ghana Soccernet reports. It’s been claimed by a report in the player’s homeland that Ayew is now on the radar of the Hoops, who have still to officially confirm a new manager. Celtic look set...