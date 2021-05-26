“They hate playing against us and aren’t the only team,” reveals Celtic Captain after Green and Whitewash
Kelly Clark today spoke of her pride in this Celtic side that is prepared to put bodies on the line to ensure that a victory is secured. The Celtic captain opened the scoring in Sunday’s 2-1 win away to theRangers in a match that Celtic needed to win to ensure that they had their Champions League fate in their own hands. And with three games remaining – the most difficult being the away fixture against Hibs – that never say die attitude is going to be required.thecelticstar.com