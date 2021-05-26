“They hate playing against us and aren’t the only team,” reveals Celtic Captain after Green and Whitewash

Boucher wrote on his personal Twitter page Thursday that he will not play for Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics as he continues to rehab his knee. Boucher was supposedly healthy at the close of the regular season for Toronto, but he didn't crack the late-season rotations as Toronto was not trying to make the playoffs. The 28-year-old missed nine games late in the season due to a sprained left knee, which is the injury he referenced in his Twitter post. "To all my Team Canada fans asking why I'm not on the roster- I'm disappointed that I won't be playing this summer but I've decided to take the time to continue rehabbing my knee to make sure I'm 100% next season," Boucher said. The injury shouldn't continue to hamper him in the 2021-22 season.