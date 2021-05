Everyone is invited to learn about the latest news on wheat varieties in our area. This year we will have two plot tours in one day, May 12. The first tour stop will start at 4:30 p.m. from the corner of SW 36th ST and S. Ridge Rd a quarter mile west of the intersection. The second spot will be at Camp Hawk for dinner at 6: p.m. then on the KSU/Delange wheat plot following dinner. That plot is located at SW 48th and Meridian ¾ south of the intersection.