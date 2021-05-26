Biomutant Guide Hub

Biomutant Review – pointless doubletalk and time-wasting mechanics will put you asleep or annoy you from playing the game. In a post-post-apocalyptic world, animals have mutated and inherited the land, our technology, and our ways of fighting. Biomutant is a Kung-Fu fable told across an open world action role-playing game developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic. While I will applaud the art and design of the game, I actually will be pretty harsh in my Biomutant review. I try to be positive, as I know the tremendous amount of work that goes into creating a game of this scale. But, man the basics really get overlooked and honestly just really annoy me. So, let me begin with what I do like.