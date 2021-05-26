Border Patrol Agents Seize Over $387K worth of Narcotics
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents interdicted two narcotics smuggling attempts resulting in the seizure of approximately 176 pounds of narcotics. Yesterday early morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents working near the river in Brownsville, Texas discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to a muddy sorghum field where agents discovered four bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 169 pounds and is worth more than $135K. Agents searched the immediate area for suspects, however, none were located. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.texasborderbusiness.com