Integrating Seismic Prestack and Well Data Augmented through Machine Learning

hartenergy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This article appears in the new E&P newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter here. One of the holy grails in development geophysics is the estimation of rock properties using log data and seismic inversion results over unpredictable reservoir units like tight shales. Lateral drilling is performed within a sweet spot interval that’s often not more than 20 ft thick at a depth of up to 10,000 ft. However, within this interval, the geology can vary rapidly, and the variations in the rock type or reservoir quality often are below or just at the seismic resolution.

