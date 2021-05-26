eDriving Accelerates International Expansion to Support Organizations Around the World in their Safety and Sustainability Objectives

newsbreak-logo
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. From small beginnings in 1996 with just seven employees in Huddersfield, United Kingdom, today eDriving operates from a U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey, with over 120 employees based in nine offices around the world. This year, the company is celebrating 25 years of helping organizations to successfully manage the risks associated with driving for work purposes.

