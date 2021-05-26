Ramona Singer Says “No One Really Missed Dorinda Medley” On Real Housewives Of New York

It’s one of the best times of year when Real Housewives of New York is back on Bravo, like the Christmas version of reality television. Out of all the shows in the franchise, it is probably number one in my book in terms of crazy shenanigans. Newcomer Eboni K. Williams tapped in after Dorinda Medley’s exit and, as far as we can tell from the season trailer, she’s holding her own with even less of a filter. Ahead of the premiere, the star even admitted to breaking up with her longtime fiancé last year because he chose to quarantine with his children from a previous relationship.