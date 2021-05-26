Ramona Singer Says “No One Really Missed Dorinda Medley” On Real Housewives Of New York
If you ask Ramona Singer a question, expect to get a Ramona Singer style answer. It's quite distinct. And if you're new to Real Housewives of New York, consider that her responses have been called Singer Stingers. Ramona will make a snarky statement, then have to deny any ill intent before issuing a half assed apology. It's a recurring theme and all RHONY cast members will have experienced it.