Jackson’s Beef Jerky: High School Business Debuts at Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. High school is a time in our lives when many of us begin exploring what we could see ourselves doing as adults—marine biology, musical theater, brand marketing, fashion design, business management and so on. As a freshman at East Hampton High School, Jackson Baris decided: Why wait? Now at age 18, the founder of the months-old Jackson’s Beef Jerky may just be the youngest legal beef jerky entrepreneur in the country, and it all started with a happy accident.www.danspapers.com