newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Natalie Nunn Seemingly Shades Porsha Williams Amid Controversial Engagement News

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsha Williams is tied up in a controversial engagement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams continues to have people talking now that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia. Although Porsha denied that she got with Simon while he was still with Falynn Guobadia, not everyone believes her. In fact, some people have accused Porsha of stealing Falynn’s husband despite them appearing to be cool on the show.

urbanbellemag.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Nunn
Person
Porsha Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star#Real Housewives#Husband#Instagram Followers#Engagement#Atlanta#Friends#Hookah#Questions#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesshadowandact.com

'RHOA': Nene Leakes On What She Initially Thought About Porsha Williams' Engagement

Nene Leakes is backtracking on her support of her former co-star Porsha Williams’ engagement. Williams announced her engagement to her current Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon. Per Williams, she and Simon began dating again and are madly in love. Leakes initially corroborated Williams’ announcement by...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Joseline Hernandez Responds to Candiace Dillard Amid Controversy with Wendy Williams

Joseline Hernandez recently called out Wendy Williams. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez has never been one to run away from controversy. So when she had an issue with Wendy Williams, she decided her recent interview was the perfect time to address it. Even though Wendy wanted to just get back to the interview, Joseline stood firm. And she said that she didn’t believe Wendy respected her. So at this point, she is demanding respect. She also wants her flowers while she’s still alive.
CelebritiesPage Six

Porsha Williams lands three-part Bravo special about her life

Expect to see more of Porsha Williams on your TV screens soon. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star — who just broke the internet with her engagement to her former co-star’s estranged husband — is now getting her own three-part special on Bravo, Page Six has learned. “It was greenlit...
CelebritiesNBC New York

‘RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Her Co-Star's Ex Simon Guobadia

This newest development in the lives of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars has fans wondering how soon the next season can get here. On Monday, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to confirm she's in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia. As fans of her Bravo show know, Guobadia and ex Falynn Guobadia appeared on the most recent season of "RHOA," and the pair had publicly announced their divorce last month after two years of marriage.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

NeNe Leakes Says She Thought Simon Guobadia Was Dating Porsha Williams’ Mom

During an interview with Sheen Magazine, NeNe Leakes clarified recently giving Porsha Williams support for dating RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband Simon Guobadia. NeNe initially congratulated Porsha on her engagement. She later backpeddled, after learning more about the situation. Now, during the interview, Nene says that she congratulated Porsha because...
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Porsha Williams’ Engagement Ring From Simon Guobadia Is Reportedly Worth $1.25 Million

Porsha Williams brought Falynn Guobadia onto Real Housewives of Atlanta as her friend. Well, it’s clear that friendship is dunzo. On May 10, 2021 Porsha confirmed that she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, who is Falynn’s ex-husband. RHOA viewers were shook. The divorce was recent, but Porsha didn’t mind. In fact, Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis McKinley is good friends with Simon. This whole situation is beyond messy.
CelebritiesPeople

Andy Cohen Reacts to Porsha Williams' 'Wild' Engagement: 'I Can't Wait to Find Out More'

Andy Cohen is glued to Porsha Williams' newly revealed romance. On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Bravo personality was asked for his take on Williams' recent engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband. (They have yet to finalize their divorce, though they reached a settlement last month, according to court docs.)
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Simon Guobadia: 5 Things To Know About ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Fiance

Porsha Williams stunned ‘RHOA’ fans by announcing she’s engaged to friend Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon. Get to know him here. Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started filming and already there’s some SERIOUS drama going down. Porsha Williams just dropped huge news on Mon. May 10 that she’s engaged to marry pal Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon, even though they just announced their split on Thurs. April 22. Porsha is insisting that she and only started seeing each other in April and that Falynn and Simon had actually filed for divorce in Jan. 2021. The mother of one said she and Simon are already madly in love and they’re sure that they’re meant to be together forever. She’s even flashing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. We’ve got five things to know about Simon Guobadia.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Porsha Williams Reveals Engagement To "RHOA" Co-Star's Ex-Husband

Even people who aren't fans of reality television have kept this story as a trending topic. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has lived her life out loud since joining the Bravo cast back in 2012, and since that time, she's found her name engrossed in several controversies. Within the last two seasons of the show, viewers saw her developing a relationship with businessman Dennis McKinley, then the pair got engaged and revealed they were expecting a child together, but soon, their relationship ended after McKinley admitted to cheating.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Denies Karlie Redd Romance Rumors: "Happily Single"

Ever since Lamar Odom went public with his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, his love life has been in the spotlight. The former NBA star reemerged from the ashes of his health scare and overdose controversy with a new, more sober outlook on life, and by his side was his new leading lady, Sabrina Parr. The pair reportedly had a reality television show in the works and soon, they were announcing their engagement, but their on-again-off-again romance turned sour and came to a bitter end.