Natalie Nunn Seemingly Shades Porsha Williams Amid Controversial Engagement News

Porsha Williams stunned ‘RHOA’ fans by announcing she’s engaged to friend Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon. Get to know him here. Season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started filming and already there’s some SERIOUS drama going down. Porsha Williams just dropped huge news on Mon. May 10 that she’s engaged to marry pal Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon, even though they just announced their split on Thurs. April 22. Porsha is insisting that she and only started seeing each other in April and that Falynn and Simon had actually filed for divorce in Jan. 2021. The mother of one said she and Simon are already madly in love and they’re sure that they’re meant to be together forever. She’s even flashing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. We’ve got five things to know about Simon Guobadia.