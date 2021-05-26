CEIPAL Study Establishes Clear Link between Technology and Business Success through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Last spring as Covid-19 began making its way through the population 23andMe began a study to answer the question “who’s likely to get sick, or to get very sick?”. A common problem with studies like this is finding enough participants, with enough diversity for the results to be accurate. The study collected data from more than a million participants, with three percent of participants identifying as black, and 11% of participants identifying as Latino. These numbers are still lower than the diversity represented in the U.S but are higher than the diversity in most studies of this type.