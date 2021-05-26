A Poolside Retreat With Italian Fare Debuts at Virgin Hotels With Kassi Beach House

Seminyak Italian Food, set at ultra cool Double Six Luxury Hotel, boasts gorgeous industrial design, and an open front dining area perfect for sunset and ocean gazing. The menu is full of hearty Italian favourites served in a luxe and gastronomic demeanor. Favourite dishes off the menu included the Raw Yellow Fin Tuna Carpaccio with Basil Oil, Baby Basil, Pomegranates and lemon, their flavourful and fresh “Granchio Alla Veneta” hand-picked crab meat with garlic, a hint of chili, wet Venetian mascarpone polenta and lemon, the “Polletto Arrosto” roasted baby chicken filled with ricotta, lemon thyme and permesan on steamed garlic spinach, the "Pesce Intero alla Griglia" whole Chargrilled Seasonal FIsh of the moment with lemon potatoes, tomato, garlic, lemon thyme Ligurian Olives and lemon, the "La Tagliata" Char-grilled Sliced Black Angus Rib Eye with Rocket, Black and Red Peppercorns, Spring Onions, Balsamic and Chilli Salad, and the thick and perfectly prepared “Cotaletta Milanese” parmesan and lemon crumbed, milk fed veal cutlet cooked in virgin olive oil with steamed asparagus and lemon. We also couldn’t get enough of their outstanding homemade pasta dishes with the “Tortellini Alla Panna” tortellini filled with mortadella, veal, prosciutto, sage parmesan and black truffle being our favourite. Also make sure to check out their extensive wine list ideal for pairing with your gastronomic feast and save room for the decadent desserts. Seminyak Italian Food is a great spot to dine with friends or find a quiet corner for a romantic date. All the dishes were authentic, only utilizing the freshest ingredients, and ideal for sharing. A definite must visit during your stay in Bali.