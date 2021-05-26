newsbreak-logo
Landlord addresses Falmouth City Council regarding blighted properties

 3 days ago

Falmouth City Council agreed to amend its agenda during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 18, to name guest Steve Groh, a landlord who owns properties in the city limits. Groh expressed his frustration in the conditions of properties around the town, especially those in surrounding his own. He questioned council as to the statement that they were pursuing a process, a process he stated he sees no evidence of. He also stated that these blighted properties lead to depreciation of homes around the town. His question to council was, “Why are you allowing it?”

