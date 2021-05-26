iboss CPO Eric Cornelius Named to Top 25 Software Product Executives of 2021 List

Self-organizing and optimization software (SOM) is rapidly becoming a critical asset in today's business network environment. Software programs such as these have a number of important characteristics that set them apart from traditional computer networks. For example, they can be easily integrated into existing network infrastructure and can integrate various information management systems, including ERP and Oracle databases, directly into the software itself. They can also provide users with a wide range of functionality, including resource allocation, task management, work scheduling, workflow automation, as well as database administration. With these capabilities, organizations can improve their network's efficiency and operational effectiveness, and they can do so while dramatically reducing their IT budget.