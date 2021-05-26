newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Bay Area teams respond to mass shooting in San Jose

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Multiple Bay Area sports teams responded on Twitter to the mass shooting that happened in San Jose on Wednesday morning. An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday in San Jose at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area. He said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”

www.abc10.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#49ers#Bay Area#California Shooting#Valley Fire#Sheriff#The San Jose Sharks#Golden State Warriors#The Oakland Athletics#The San Francisco Giants#Oakland A#Santa Clara County#Calif#Suspect#Mass#Authorities#Multiple Major Injuries#Transit#Paypal Park#Silicon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
ABC10

How to help victims' families of the San Jose railyard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nine people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, in San Jose at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) railyard. The VTA held a press conference Thursday morning expressing condolences and sadness over losing nine members of their family. "We get up every morning, safe...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

EDD Call Center: Tips to actually reach a live representative

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many people have called California's Economic Development Department (EDD) hundreds of times, days on end. Maybe they were hung up on after waiting on hold for hours. These stories are all too familiar when reading viewers' experiences dealing with the state unemployment department’s call center. Before you...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

'We live in earthquake country' | USGS scientist discusses earthquake cluster that struck Lake Tahoe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A cluster of earthquakes struck near the center of Lake Tahoe, Friday morning, the largest of which was recorded as a 4.2 magnitude. The quakes, five in all, were recorded around 8:30 a.m. near Dollar Point. People as far away as Reno reported on the U.S. Geological Survey website, they felt the temblor but nearly all indicated the shaking was “weak.”
Sacramento, CAPosted by
ABC10

Dangerous heat wave expected in Sacramento region ahead of holiday weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big change in our weather pattern moves in just in time for the unofficial beginning of summer, better known as Memorial Day weekend. An upper-level high-pressure system will help generate abnormally hot temperatures for this time of the year. Forecasted afternoon highs in the Central Valley will range from 95 - 108 degrees from Sunday through Wednesday with the hottest afternoons on Memorial Day and Tuesday. Normal daytime highs for this time of the year are closer to the lower 80s. Record high temperatures are possible during this time.
MLBPosted by
ABC10

Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) - Evan Longoria homered and drove in four runs and Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five shutout innings to lead San Francisco to an 8-0 victory over Arizona. Longoria hit a three-run homer in the third inning for a 6-0 lead as the Giants broke a three-game losing streak while extending the Diamondbacks' losing streak to nine games.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicides: Three fatal shootings within 18 hours

Three people were fatally shot within 18 hours Friday and Saturday, the San Francisco police reported. • On Friday shortly after 6:30 p.m., a man was shot near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue, in the Excelsior district. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The victim was identified as Jose Vergara-Lopez, 31.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

As San Francisco reawakens, a parking lot encampment becomes a battleground

By 9 a.m. Monday, the compact loaders and dump trucks were lined up outside the abandoned state-owned parking lot under Highway 101 in Soma. A few weary residents who lived there in tents, trucks and a half-built tiny home dragged their belongings onto a nearby sidewalk as social workers and California Highway Patrol made their final rounds.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

California is set to reopen on June 15: What will change?

On June 15, California plans to reopen after 15 months of pandemic restrictions. But a month before that date, it’s still not quite clear what exactly “reopen” means. State officials say it will be a return to business as usual for scores of sectors — including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters — that have been forced to limit capacity under California’s color-coded blueprint. Bars will be able to reopen indoors in every county. Private gatherings like weddings can resume with larger guest lists.
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.