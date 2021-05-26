Bay Area teams respond to mass shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Multiple Bay Area sports teams responded on Twitter to the mass shooting that happened in San Jose on Wednesday morning. An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday in San Jose at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area. He said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”