We've seen bizarre shortages in the last year. Now that we are coming out of the pandemic and things are opening up, there's been a shortage of workers for a lot of jobs. Starting wages are up, and job recruitment is a huge issue right now across the country. We've seen restaurants and businesses desperately trying to hire cooks and wait staff. Now we're faced with an even more unique issue. Across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the whole nation there seems to be a lifeguard shortage. Here's why it's a problem.