newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota legislators asking health officials to stop calling for vaccine information

valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Two Republican state legislators are asking North Dakota health officials to stop calling residents to offer information on the coronavirus vaccine. Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi expressing concern about the role of state government in “personal health choices” and patient privacy. Both lawmakers said they had heard from constituents who were called and given vaccine information. Poolman said the people she talked to wanted to know how state government knew that they hadn’t been vaccinated.

www.valleynewslive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislators#State Lawmakers#Health Officials#State Officials#Government Officials#Ap#Republican#State Health#Calling#Immunization Coverage#Constituents#Patient Privacy#N D#Personal Health Choices#Officer#Sens Jessica Bell#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”
PoliticsKNOX News Radio

Wanted: New ND Game and Fish director

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand has announced his retirement. Steinwand – who was appointed to the post in 2006 – will step down at the end of July. He began his career with the agency in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit and was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
PoliticsJamestown Sun

Legislation is crucial to the future of local journalism in North Dakota

I’m scrolling on Facebook, and I see a tidbit of news. Sometimes it’s a link to a trusted news site, sometimes it’s not a trusted news site. Sometimes it’s a meme, or a photo of something that looks like a headline. Before I share anything, I need to know it’s true. So I google it. What I’m looking for in my Google search is a news source that I trust. And that’s almost always a newspaper.
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOH Adopts New Mask Guidelines from the CDC

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health giving what many consider good news Monday regarding the new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors. Therefore, we, at...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July

Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Montana StateKFYR-TV

Montana Democrats file lawsuit over election laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over a recent election bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte signed House Bill 530, which prevents voters from giving their ballot to someone who is paid to take it to the elections office. The law...
Animalsnews-shield.com

Survey shows robust North Dakota mule deer population; extreme drought is a concern

An annual spring survey shows that western North Dakota's mule deer population remains robust, but state wildlife officials are concerned about rangeland conditions amid extreme drought this spring. Game and Fish Department biologists counted 2,671 mule deer in about 306 square miles during this year’s survey. Overall mule deer density...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...