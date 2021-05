The Carolina Panthers have made a lot of moves this offseason that indicate that this team is no longer interested in rebuilding and is ready to win now. With that said, the Panthers are going to be the youngest team in the entire NFL in 2021 with the average age being 24.2. Typically teams that young will still struggle to win games just due to a lack of experience. This is why ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay has Carolina picking in the top ten picks of the 2022 NFL Draft once again.