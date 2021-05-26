Huckberry Is Having a Rare Sale for Memorial Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Chances are if you have children of any kind (I mean humans and/or fur babies), cleaning up after them is a constant struggle. Dirt, dust, dander, not to mention all that hair, seem to collect virtually overnight, no matter how much you try to clean. That is unless you know the secret to keeping your place spotless — investing in a Dyson! Their Ball Animal 2 is designed with parents of any kind in mind, an upright that tackles everything from the tiniest dirt particle to the largest fur ball. And this Memorial Day weekend, they are making it even easier to own one by offering a whopping $100 off this popular model. Normally $599.99, it is now $499.99 and worth every penny if you’ve lately caught yourself wondering if your house will ever be clean again. Because rest assured, with this Dyson vacuum, it will be.