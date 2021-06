Elms College has announced an in-person celebration for its 90th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the ceremony itself will be limited to graduates only and is not open to the public. Each graduate will be allowed to have one car containing up to four guests located in specific parking areas separate from where Commencement will be held. To keep foot traffic to a minimum, no other guests will be allowed on campus. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and everyone must wear a mask.