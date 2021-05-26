Why this fintech startup is requiring employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office

Target Corp. has decided to stop requiring vaccinated customers and workers to wear face masks in its stores unless mandated by local ordinances. "The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time," the Minneapolis-based retailer says on its website. "Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores."