Lawton, OK

City Of Lawton Could Fix Trash Service With Recent Federal Money

By Kelso
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 9 days ago
You may or may not know, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act signed a few weeks ago just provided the City of Lawton with a little more than $17million dollars in federal cash to fix problems encountered over this crazy pandemic. Instead of letting our city leaders hush that money into a slush fund, this could be our chance to correct so many of the unpopular actions they've taken over the last seventeen months.

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

