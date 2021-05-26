City Of Lawton Could Fix Trash Service With Recent Federal Money
You may or may not know, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act signed a few weeks ago just provided the City of Lawton with a little more than $17million dollars in federal cash to fix problems encountered over this crazy pandemic. Instead of letting our city leaders hush that money into a slush fund, this could be our chance to correct so many of the unpopular actions they've taken over the last seventeen months.1073popcrush.com