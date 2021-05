The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is poised to finish the week strong, up almost 120 points at last check and on track for its sixth win in the last seven trading days. Thanks to inflation data that was not as drastic as expected, Wall Street is cheering the transitory positioning the market appears to be in right now. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are confidently higher as well, with all three indexes on track for healthy weekly wins. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is on track for its third-straight loss and lowest close since April 16.